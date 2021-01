Eva Longoria and her son Santi shared a quick snack in between playtime. In her caption, the star aimed to raise awareness for Vitamin Angels, a global nonprofit that provides life-changing vitamins and minerals to undernourished pregnant women and children in the U.S and around the world.

She encouraged everyone to shop for their vitamins at Walgreens, where a portion of every vitamin purchase is donated to the cause. In the last year alone, Vitamin Angeles has served over four million mothers and babies across Mexico and 11 other Latin American countries.