Natalia Bryant, the oldest daughter in the Bryant family, joined in on the Instagram trend on Wednesday where people ask their followers what they want to see a picture of. The trend has been a fun one and other celebs such as Gigi Hadid have partaken in it. It gives followers a more intimate glimpse into people’s lives in a fun and healthy way.

The 17-year-old volleyball player shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers special photos such as, “Something you’re proud of,” “A picture of you and your mom,” and so on. It was a touching collection of photos showing the teen with her dad, Kobe Bryant and sister Gianna.

It’s been almost a year since the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna sadly passed away from a tragic helicopter crash. The Bryant family is currently on a winter getaway with good friends, Ciara and Russell Wilson . Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to document the family’s adventures on the trip where they’ve been seen hitting the slopes and even getting a bike-riding lesson from Ciara.

Scroll down to see Natalia’s take on the social media trend.