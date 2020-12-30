SusanaZabaleta, one of the singer‘s closest friends and with whom she shared the microphones on countless occasions, used her Instagram to say goodbye to her partner. “I was left with the desire, my dear Maestro Manzanero… To go back to tour those wonderful places together, to laugh out loud, to eat until we could no longer and then regret it in the middle of the concert.”

“I will miss continuing to listen to your stories, to know the inspiration of each of his songs or at least the memory you carry them. I am left with the brightness of his eyes when I see how much he loved his grandchildren, his children. I savor those hours in his kitchen or in mine, while he prepared delicious things and shared his secrets with me so that food tasted better. ”

“ I will always miss singing together and running wild on stage, in that one place where we had no limits. I was left with the desire to talk and talk about love, about our loves that were so many. Do you know something Master? Music without you will no longer be the same because love has lost its greatest inspiration today. Have a good trip, we’ll meet again, I assure you ”.

