The world of music is in mourning with the death of maestro Armando Manzanero. According to the first reports, the singer-songwriter died at dawn on December 28 at the age of 86. The interpreter born in Mérida, Yucatán, in Mexico, had been hospitalized since last December 17 due to complications that he presented due to the coronavirus .
Recently, his daughter, María Elena Manzanero, shared with the media a statement in which she announced that her father had been intubated and that his oxygenation levels were improving, however it seems that during the weekend his health condition was complicated. Dozens of celebrities and personalities from the entertainment world have reacted to his departure, and have given him the last goodbye on social networks.
Rest in peace Maestro Armando Manzanero .
