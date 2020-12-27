Marco Antonio Muniz, more commonly known as Marc Anthony is by far one of the most successful Latin singers of this era. He is a two-time Grammy Award winner and six-time Latin Grammy Award winner who has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. And of course the rest is history! His life is as fascinating as his career. He was married to Jennifer Lopez and former miss universe Dayanara Torres .

Anthony has a collection of tattoos in his body. It is an ink of canvas with different meanings to him, all close to his heart.