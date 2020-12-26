Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had a sweet little Christmas party with their loved ones. Fresh off announcing their engagement on December 20, the 27-year-old superstar and her real estate tycoon man were able to gather with her family and close friends on Friday, December 25. “Merry :),” Ari simply wrote, which pretty much encapsulates the end of her 2020. She shared a carousel of cheerful photos - scroll through to see them all!