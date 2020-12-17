For years Barbie has been equally inspiring as controversial, proving that the doll is not just a simple toy. Launched in March 1959 and invented by Ruth Marianna Handler, Barbie came to the world to fill the industry gap. The lack of toys targeting girls looking forward to comprehending teenage years and adulthood made this three-dimensional plastic doll one of the most iconic and profitable toys for over 50 years.

Barbie has been worldwide known as an independent female and boss lady with an upscale lifestyle; however, for decades, the fashion doll has been produced mainly with Caucasian features. Through the years, the American toy company Mattel, Inc. embraced multi-culturalism. It introduced various dolls that span from Cinco De Mayo Barbie to Puerto Rican Barbie, not forgetting to mention Teresa, the first Hispanic Barbie, and Christie, the first African American Barbie doll.

Still, the demand for diversity from girls and boys who idolize Barbie dolls is enormous; therefore, the toy manufacturing company amplified the possibility of kids and collectors to visualize themselves in the doll. Barbie became more inclusive and diverse than ever before, and now she got a much-awaited makeover, from none other than celebrity makeup artist Sir John . A trained artist, known for working with Beyoncé , Kat Graham, Doja Cat, Ashley Graham , Gabrielle Union, and many more.

According to Sir John Barnett, he can compare Barbie to all his clients. “Barbie’s always been on a mission to inspire young boys and girls,” Sir John tells InStyle. “She’s a strong woman who has had so many different careers. She runs parallel, because also all my clients are really, really strong women, and they move the needle in culture and society.”

For the celebrity makeup artist, this might be a highlight in his career and his way to let the world known that he was here and was able to put a face to inclusivity and representation. “Right now, we’re in an era where representation matters,” says Sir John. “I grew up in an era where we couldn’t always see ourselves in toys. So what I love about the place that we’re in now is that all kids are able to dream on the same level. That imagination that we’re trying to induce isn’t deflated, and it’s all adjacent to as much creativity as they can muster up or hold within their little brains.”

If you wonder where you can get one of these beautiful dolls, unfortunately, they are not for sale. However, the good news is that they can be admired forever after Mattel, Inc. immortalized them in a photoshoot for the @BarbieStyle Instagram page.

Enjoy below Barbie’s makeover.