Arnold Schwarzenegger has been very active! ‘The Terminator’ star is enjoying Los Angeles with his family. Recently, he took girlfriend Heather Milligan for a ride in his vintage Mercedes Excalibur. Now, the former governor of California was seen enjoying a bicycle ride with his daughter Christina Schwarzenegger.

The former governor of California underwent heart surgery back in late October. The 73-year-old shared that he had his aortic valve replaced at the Cleveland Clinic medical center in Ohio. According to CNN, the aortic valve helps blood flow out of the heart and through the rest of the body. It can also lead to aortic stenosis, and is more common as people age. Since then, he has been seen in full recovery.