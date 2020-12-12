Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s official! After a long bout of speculation, Lele Pons and Guaynaa have finally confirmed that they’re dating. The creative pair announced their unsurprising news on social media, of course, alongside a series of aww-worthy couple photos. “MINE,” Lele wrote first with a heart emoji, “(it’s official).” A few minutes later, the rapper shared his own photo tribute, simply writing: “Babe!”
Scroll through to see all the adorable announcement photos and learn more about their relationship!
