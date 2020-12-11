Kris Jenner just got the keys to the very first all-new 2021 Rolls Royce Ghost in North America. The black metallic ghost landed earlier this week and was formally presented to the famed Rolls-Royce lover.

According to the luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report, the new edition is priced at $332,500 to start, meaning with custom changes, that number is way higher. It’s one of many Rolls Royce creations Jenner has already commissioned from the brand. O’Gara Coach in Palm Springs posted a photo of Jenner with her new ride and captioned the post, “We are thrilled that the first Ghost Delivered in North America went to our beloved client @krisjenner.” ﻿ Not everyone was impressed though, one person commented, “really?” While another wrote, “So sad to brag about this when people are starving and fighting covid.”



@grubbsphotography Kris Jenner

Seeing as to how having really expensive cars is something the whole family enjoys - from Khloe Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Rob Kardashian, and Scott Disick , check out some Kustom Kardashian Rolls Royces: