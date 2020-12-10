Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Some people call them quarantine babies and other babies of the pandemic, but for these celebrity parents, their newborns are simply blessings. Although 2020 has been a challenging year and a scary time to welcome a baby, many notable Hollywood and Latinx entertainment figures celebrated a new life. They introduced to the world the latest member of their family.
Celebrity babies
Eva Longoria rocks cute socks with her sons face on them
Gigi Hadid kisses her baby girl in sweetest new photo of the pair yet
Find below a list of the celebrity babies who came to the world in 2020
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!