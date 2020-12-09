Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
2020 is coming to a close, and with it, is taking the ashes of the love flames that are no longer burning. This challenging year has witnessed breakups, separations, and divorce, rates that remarkably increased due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the quarantine. For months, couples questioned if their relationship would survive the lockdown, and although some did, others couldn’t.
Brad Pitt and german model Nicole Poturalski split
BREAKING: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split after nearly 10 Years
Kelly Clarkson hints at a possible reason for her divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Brian Austin Green is seeking joint custody of 3 kids with Megan Fox
From singers to actors, celebrities also faced the highly stressful and painful process of parting ways with someone who once holds a special place in their heart. Some of these breakups, separations, and divorces, ended on good terms; however, others ended in struggles, arguments, and social media.
Find below the celebrity couples who couldn’t make it in 2020.
