Singer, songwriter Demi Lovato, and actor Max Ehrich split after two months of announcing their engagement. According to Lovato’s sources, before the news broke, she informed Ehrich that it was the end. “Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over, and it was going to come out in the press,” the source said to People.

A source told E! News, “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.” “Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point,” the source explains. “She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.” According to the source, “She’s been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this, and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her.”