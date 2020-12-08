Selena Gomez is making a triumphant return to the screen for the upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murderers In The Building , alongside comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short. After eight years of not starring in a regular scripted television role, Gomez returns to star and executive produce for the show.

According to Hulu, the series tells the story of “three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.” Although the on-demand service platform didn’t share any details on the characters or when is the premiere date, Martin Short, known for Saturday Night Live, said he’s “so proud to say that this show is already one of the highlights of my career.”

“It’s supposed to start filming in October, in New York,” Short said to The Daily Beast. “It’s called Only Murders in the Building. And it’s about three people who live in one of those upscale apartment buildings in New York. They see each on the elevator, they kind of nod, but they never really speak. They don’t even know each other’s names. And then you find out that each one of them goes to their individual apartments and just turns on true crime and obsesses. And then one time they’re in the elevator with this fourth person. And they find out that fourth person is killed and they’re determined to solve it. But they make a pact: only murders in the building will they solve. Because they can’t be bothered to go outside.”



“I heard the pitch on Wednesday, and it was the best hour I had all week,” Hulu’s head of originals Craig Erwich told Deadline. “It’s really special, surprisingly emotional. It’s really modern and self-referential about podcasts and murders, it’s got some great surprises. When they pull this off, it’s going to be really special.”



The stars of Only Murderers In The Building are currently filming the show in New York City. On December 7, 2020, the 28-year-old Texas native was captured in the Manhattan streets looking chic while filming some of her scenes.

Find below the three looks Selena Gomez rocked in one day.