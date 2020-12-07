More news hit the fashion world and these are so good! Legendary fashion and couture house Valentino just launched the first images and a short video of superstar Zendaya as the new face if the iconic brand.



The new campaign captured by Michael Bailey Gates and styled by Luxury Law features the multi-talented and beautiful actress holding the most coveted bag: ‘The new Roman stud bag in white and black.’

‘New connections between the past, present and an imagined future” were the words used to introduced the new muse of Valentino.



New connections between past, present and an imagined future. @Zendaya has been chosen to represent a resignified Valentino, one where its core values evolve into a modern context.#ValentinoDiVas



Director: Michael Bailey Gates

DP: Paul Park

Music: "No Ordinary" by @Labrinth pic.twitter.com/Jcz4lHSF42 — Valentino (@MaisonValentino) December 5, 2020

When asked creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli said he chose Zendaya, he stated “because she perfectly embodies and and represents what Valentino is and stands for today. She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well.”

Her current role as Rue on the hit HBO series ‘Euphoria’ has definitely cemented her iconic status for this generation. In September, she won an Emmy for her performance as Rue in the hit series, making history as the youngest person to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama. In addition, her recent appearance on the cover of Elle in a major Valentino is brewing!



Let’s not forget that Zendaya has already landed major ambassador roles with Lancôme and Bulgari, and designed a collection with Tommy Hilfiger. I’m so thrilled by this match made in heaven Zendaya and Valentino. What more can we ask from fashion now?