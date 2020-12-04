Sofia Vergara and Luis Fonsi want you to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fight pediatric cancer. The celebrity ambassadors are sharing a gift guide that gives back! 2020 is soon coming to a close, and it is not a secret that it has been a testing year. However, we still have plenty of reasons to be thankful for everything we got and everyone around us. Staying healthy has also been challenging; therefore, we need to be grateful for the health of our loved ones this season — including our children.

Spreading love and gratitude, especially to those who need it the most, is always a fantastic idea. Luckily, with the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital annual Thanks and Giving campaign — focused on GRATITUDE this year — you would be able to find something special for everyone and every budget.

The best part? These are gifts that keep on giving. Yes! You can join the hospital in the fight against childhood cancer since purchases support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. St. Jude and families fighting pediatric cancer every single day, and they never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, food, and more from the hospital.

“The children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital hold a special place in my heart and I am thrilled to once again participate in the St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Sofia Vergara. “St. Jude treats children from across the country and around the world, and they freely share the discoveries they make worldwide to save thousands more children. Together, we can help St. Jude continue their life-saving work and give hope to children everywhere.”

“I love being a part of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital family, and I am thrilled to once again be a part of the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign,” said Luis Fonsi. “The kindness and love that surrounds the children at St. Jude motivate me each and every day. And the positivity and strength of the children is inspiring. Please join me this holiday season by donating to St. Jude. Your support will give hope to children in communities across America and around the world.”

Find below some of the unique hand-picked gift options available throughout December 2020 at St. Jude’s online gift shop or visit www.giftshop.stjude.org.

