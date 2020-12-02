Can you image where Barack Obama lived in college, before making it to the White House? Take a look at this New York apartment where the former president lived with a few of his closest friends. The apartment, located in the Morningside Heights section of Manhattan, near Columbia University, is now listed for sale for $1.45 million. Obama majored in political science in Columbia in the early 1980s. Since Obama has lived in the building it has been fully renovated and converted into a 39-unit co-op building. So, while maybe it doesn’t look like it did when Obama was studying, sleeping and even partying, it’s still pretty neat to think this is where he lived just a few decades ago.