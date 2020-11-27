Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have decided to “downsize a little bit” this year and make the thanksgiving celebrations about family time. “I just don‘t have it in me! I’ve been doing this for 10 years with John and his family now, and I think I’ve gotten a little tired of just seeing so much food go to waste. I go way too hard with way too many sides,” the Cravings cookbook author explained. “We’re just going to do the staples, and it’s going to be beautiful and we’re going to watch football.”

“We’re making it much more about enjoying the time with [family],” Teigen continued. “I don’t want to wake up at 4 in the morning the entire week anymore to get [the meal] done. I want to enjoy the meal with my family while they’re enjoying it.”