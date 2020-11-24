Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Just weeks after closing her cycle as First Lady, Melania Trump received the White House Christmas tree in a classic Balenciaga look with which she followed all the protocols of this event with a big smile. The 50-year-old Slovenian appeared remarkably happy on the north porch of the official residence in Washington, escorted by a cadet in black masks. “Since 1966, the arrival of the White House Christmas tree has been an iconic tradition,” she commented on her Twitter account the day before the event.
