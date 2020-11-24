The trick to the boots? Wear them with a dress or coat of this type of cut, and not with much print, as exemplified by the First Lady, in order to achieve a sober, balanced and classic outfit during the fall and winter. This look belongs to the spring 2018 collection, and has the structured and long design that is always a reference for this brand. Of course, on the catwalk it was demonstrated that this coat can be given a modern and fun twist, by complementing it with pieces with vibrant prints (or even boots with floral print), in addition to turning the neck into a novel bow.