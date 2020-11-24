This year, JLo received the fourth annual iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Award at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina celebration for her humanitarian work. The 50-year-old received the honor which goes to an individual who "exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community." This reminded us just how much advocating Jen has done.

Among various causes, she was the very first celebrity spokesperson for the Children’s Miracle Network. She also dedicates her time to the Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club, American Red Cross, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, DKMS and the United Nations Foundation. Jennifer also notably donated $1 million in aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Rightfully, Jennifer has been given various awards for her advocation over the years. Seen here: she became the UN Foundation's first Global Advocate for Girls And Women in 2015.