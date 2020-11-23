Ximena Duque is a Colombian actress and model. At age of 12 she moved to Miami, Florida where Duque started to pursue her career in acting. The wide variety of roles that Ximena has played as an actress have allowed her to become known in Latin America and the United States.

Despite his love and talent for acting, it has been three years since she left television and became an entrepreneur so that she could spend more time with her family. This is why Ximena never stops surprising us, whether as an actress or as a businesswoman, everything that she sets out to achieve, the actress accomplishes. Her latest projects has been a new line of cosmetics. On Instagram she has a well established fan club with more than 4 million of followers.