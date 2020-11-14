Hello, kindness! Katherine Schwarzenegger partnered with Aerie for World Kindness Day on Friday, November 13th to help launch the first-ever #AerieREAL Kind Hotline.



“We could all use a little more kindness in our lives, am I right?!” she asked her fans on social media. “Sharing kindness with one another can change the course of someone’s day, brighten someone’s week and has a way of bringing us together this holiday season. There is nothing that I love more than seeing random acts of kindness play out or being a part of them myself.”

“Putting kindness out there makes you and others feel so amazing - that’s why I’m joining @aerie to launch their #AerieREALKindHotline on #WorldKindnessDay. Call 1.844.KIND.365 for positive messages and love from the #AerieREAL family— you may even hear a few surprise voices!”