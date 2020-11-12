Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Marc Anthony paralyzed social media after sharing some photographs with a beautiful model. Fans started wondering if Anthony’s new muse is the singer’s love. Although we would like to see Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband finding love, there is nothing between the Argentinian model Mili Piñeiro and the Puerto Rican singer; it is just a professional relationship.
