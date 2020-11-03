There’s no denying that Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ’s twins, Emme and Max Muñiz , are ridiculously cute. We’ve been happily watching the 12-year-old twins grow up in front of our eyes and we’re not surprised at how talented both of them are.

Lopez has proudly shared videos on Instagram of Max singing in a performance of “The Wizard of Oz,” while Emme graced us with her talented voice at this year’s Super Bowl LIV when she joined her mom on stage for an incredible performance. The 12-year-old also made her author debut a few months ago when she released her first prayer book, “Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day.”

In addition to their skills, as the twins get older they’re both looking like their famous parents more and more. Emme is practically JLO’s twin with both looks and their style choices. Here are photos that prove how much Lopez’s daughter is just like her.