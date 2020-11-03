The last month of the elections has shed light on many of the country’s most famous voters and their support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Celebrities have an immense impact due to their wide audience through social media. This type of celebrity impact has not been recorded in past general elections.

Interestingly enough, even though fans and followers of these celebrities have been encouraged day in and day out to go and vote, research has showed that they have not convinced them for who to vote for one they have registered.

History has also proved this to be correct. In the last US elections in 2016, Hillary Clinton, the then Democratic candidate, beat Donald Trump in terms of Hollywood popularity. Yet her support from celebrities like Justin Timberlake, George Clooney, Jenner Aniston, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Scarlett Johansson clearly did not land her the presidency. Hollywood leans liberal, is usually how the history of celebrities and politics have gone. With the republican celebrities tending to run for office themselves, such as Ronald Reagan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kanye West and Donald Trump.

We will have to wait and see until tonight, or maybe even tomorrow, how things will turn out for the 2020 US Presidential Elections.