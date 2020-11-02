Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 2020 election will be historic no matter the outcome. There is one day left and the whole country, including celebrities are becoming more vocal about their voting preferences.
There is a wide diversity of personalities making a stand about their top candidate. From singers, comedian, to movie starts, these are some of the most outspoken names supporting for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Republican President Donald Trump who is running for a second term.
© 2000-2020, HOLA S.L.
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!