Congratulations to Shakira and her family on welcoming a brand new fuzzy friend into their lives! The 43-year-old Colombian singer took to social media to announce the arrival of Max Piqué Mebara who is - as she put it - a “ball of cuteness!” In actuality, Max is an adorable white lop-eared bunny. Over Halloween weekend, she treated fans to several snaps of the new pet cozying up to her and in costume. Scroll on through and get ready to smile from ear to (lop)ear.