Trick or tequila! 2020 won’t stop George Clooney and Rande Gerber from celebrating Halloween with their tequila brand Casamigos. Since the power pair couldn’t have people come to their annual bash, they brought the bash to the people! The Casamigos Halloween truck safely made stops at star’s homes to lift everyone’s spirits. And we’ve got the fa-boo-lous photos!
