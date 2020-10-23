Who doesn’t love seeing a mother’s love for her daughter? Name a more iconic mother – daughter relationship than Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster . The 23-year-old L.A. socialite, model, businesswoman and media personality, Jenner, and 2 ½ year old daughter Stormi are out right adorable. Jenner gave birth to Stormi on February 1, 2018 after trying her best to keep the pregnancy a secret.

Check out the cutest moments of this incredible duo!