Happy (fake) wedding anniversary, Jennifer Lopez ! One year ago today, the superstar strutted down New York City sidewalks in an extravagant wedding gown designed by Zuhair Murad. While many onlookers hoped they’d caught a glimpse of the entertainer exchanging vows with longtime fiancé Alex Rodriguez , it was all smoke and lights. The frothy display was a scene for JLo’s upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me!

Scroll through to see all the most glamorous photos from Jennifer donning the massive ball gown onset during the October 18 shoot and live your best fairy tale wedding life!