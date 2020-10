Fit couple Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney shared steamy snaps from their Punta De Mita, Nayarit, Mexico getaway on Friday, October 16. The photos came with some pretty personal news: “Baby momma of 3, working on #4... Besos to my queen, Mrs. Lopez,” Mario wrote.



Meanwhile Courtney wrote: “Birthday getaway with my baby @mariolopez 🦎🌴🌮 #Libras #BabyMakingTime.”