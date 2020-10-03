Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
¡Hola October! From New York to Los Angeles, the biggest names in entertainment and royalty are getting all the #FallFeels. Scroll through to gaze at the best celebrity photos and sightings of the week as Jennifer Lopez and more estrellas we love safely infuse some fun into the season of social-distancing.
