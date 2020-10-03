Just when you thought you were keeping up with Khloé Kardashian, she sprints off into new territorty. The reality star shared a new look on Friday, October 2, writing: “Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October??? Lex, This ones for you.”

Trolls flocked to the comments section, but KK swiftly shut them down, tweeting: “I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”