Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It isn’t a secret that Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are best friends. They hang out, do Carpool Karaoke, and even go grocery shopping together. In addition, Kendall threw Hailey’s bachelorette party in 2019 before her wedding to Justin Bieber . Check out their friendship through the years!
© 2000-2020, HOLA S.L.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!