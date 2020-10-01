Ring’s ‘At-Home Haunted House’

Ring doorbell’s are a must - especially this time of year. Not only will they leave you less scared to answer the door, but they can enhance your Halloween fun! Here’s two festive tips from our friends at Ring:

- Dress up your front porch by adding a Halloween Faceplate to your device.

- Set it to ring with a new spooky chime tone so you know exactly “whooooooo is at the door.”​

Shop now!