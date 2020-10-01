Eat Me Guilt Free ‘better for you’ Monster Brownies ($36 for a box of 12)
Make your own treats this season with these easy to make monster brownies. Eat Me Guilt Free, a Latina-founded healthy snack brand, has shared a recipe with us that will give the entire family a spooktacular time:
6 Eat Me Guilt Free Birthday Cake Blondies:
Ingredients
- 6 tablespoons of keto or sugar free frosting of your choice
- Orange, Purple and Green natural food coloring
- Orange, purple and green sprinkles (you need about 3 tablespoons of each color)
- Edible eyeball sprinkles
Instructions
1. Mix 2 tablespoons of frosting in 3 small bowls. A total of 6 tablespoons (2 tablespoons in each small bowl).
2. Add orange natural food coloring to the first in very small amounts until you reach desired color. Then follow the same directions on the second two bowls for the next two colors respectively.
3. Use a butter knife to smear a thin layer of orange frosting on the top 2/3 of a brownie.
4. Sprinkle orange sprinkles to the top 1/3 of the frosted portion of the brownie.
5. Take 3-4 edible eye sprinkles and place in a pattern of your choice on the bottom two thirds of the frosted area.
6. Repeat for purple and green monster brownies, and enjoy your spooky treats!
