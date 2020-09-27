Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Bibbidi bobbidi boo! Camila Cabello is stepping into iconic glass slippers for her acting debut. The 23-year-old superstar is set to lead a reimagining of the classic fairy tale Cinderella by Sony. While many details are locked away high in a castle somewhere, we do know tons of exhilarating facts about the upcoming musical comedy. Call us your fairy godparent and scroll on through, because we’re about to hold you over until the clock strikes midnight in 2021!
