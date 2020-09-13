Princess Charlene had the support of her royal family as she participated in The Crossing Calvi Monaco Water Bike Challenge on September 12 and 13. The intense event, which benefited her foundation, called upon two teams of four world-renowned athletes to alternate cycling 180km (over 111 miles) from Calvi, Corsica to Monaco. Charlene whipped on a wetsuit and partook in the sport, which was not for the faint of heart. Scroll to see all the best photos of her competing as her adorable family cheers her on!