Will Smith gave us all a glimpse at HBO Max‘s upcoming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion special, sharing two photos from the set in celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary.

“Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted!” the star wrote. “So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James.”

