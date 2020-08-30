Shakira ’s pic don’t lie! In a rare move, the 43-year-old superstar shared a steamy snap of her and longtime love Gerard Piqué on Sunday, August 30 and their chemistry is crystal clear. The duo appeared all sun-kissed and smiles as they stole a moment “together” (as she wrote in her caption) while on their upscale family vacation at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives. In fact, both the singer and her 33-year-old athletic man posted stunning photos of them enjoying an escape from the real world with their kids Milan and Sasha.

Scroll through to see them surfing, making friends with turtles and more (we saved the best for last)!