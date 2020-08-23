“Together we will #RiseFromTheAshes,” Jennifer Lopez wrote in the caption of a worthwhile post on Friday, August 21. “Join me and my dear friend @ZuhairMuradPrivate and @ZuhairMuradOfficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in this devastating tragedy. 100% of profits from this limited edition tee support the relief efforts of the @lebaneseredcross and @offre.joie who are on the ground responding to humanitarian needs for the people of Beirut.”