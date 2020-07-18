Ana De Armas gifted the world with exactly what we need right now: cute puppy photos. The 32-year-old actress introduced her new pooch to millions of Instagram followers on Friday, July 17, and the pictures will melt your heart. The black and white pup, which appears to be a lhasa apso mix, happily posed for the camera. Ana’s furry friend not only looks cute, but has the most adorable name. Get all the details and see the announcement snaps of her and Ben Affleck ’s new walking partner!