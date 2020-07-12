Happy birthday, Kulture ! Cardi B ’s one and only turned two on Friday, July 10 and her weekend celebration was nothing short of astonishing. The rapper rivaled a Kardashian -produced event, with a whimsical assemblage of decor and activities all under an L.O.L. Surprise! theme. From Kulture’s own pink carpet to a ballin’ ball pit, see all the highlight’s from the celebrity kid’s party that was more extravagant than most weddings!