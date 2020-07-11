While Sofia Vergara seems to treat each day like it’s a party, the Colombian actress had a real reason to celebrate on Friday, July 10: her birthday! The star turned 48 with an outdoor soirée, or “patio party” as she called it, taking to social media to share the festivities with her fans. Sofia had her very own modern family by her side as they soaked up the sun, threw back the drinks and danced like everyone was watching. Scroll through to see the best photos!