Celebrities who became parents via surrogate
The actress Gabrielle Union and the NBA star Dwyane Wade welcomed daughter Kaavia in 2018
Elton John and David Furnish had two sons via surrogate
Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen had two daughters via surrogate
Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef have four kids together
Their second daughter was born via gestational surrogate in 2011
The supermodel and her husband had a son via surrogate in 2016
Anderson Cooper had his first child via surrogate
James Rodriguez and Shannon de Lima welcomed their first child together in 2019
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had two children using surrogate
Celebrities who became parents via surrogate
Bright and colorful handbags—the best styles for you to wear this summer!
Check out which royals and celebrities rubbed shoulders at Ivy league colleges
Inside the first pandemic red carpet, Lele Pons’ wild bday and more star photos
10 celebrities who’ve never been married