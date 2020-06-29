Harry Potter star Emma Watson studied English Literature at Brown University and graduated in 2014. On trying to blend in with her fellow students, she told The Sunday Times: “On the first day, I walked into the canteen and everyone went completely silent and turned to look at me, I had to say to myself, ‘It’s okay, you can do this. You just have to take a deep breath and gather your courage.’”

Other famous alumni from Brown University include John F Kennedy Jr, Eva Amurri and André Leon Talley

