The benefits of going to college are myriad, not just from the perspective of career opportunities but also because of the people you meet and the life skills acquired. Many European royals have taken advantage of the great range of courses at Ivy League colleges and equivalent universities in the US to broaden their knowledge and meet people they wouldn’t have normally crossed paths with. From Princess Victoria of Sweden who studied Political Science at Yale, where she could have brushed shoulders with the likes of Lupita Nyong’o to King Felipe of Spain who got a Master of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University. Take a look through our gallery of intellectually blessed celebrities and royals.
