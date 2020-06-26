Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Although walking down the aisle is seen as the happy-ever-after for many people, such traditional expectations have been transplanted with a more relaxed cohabiting or happy-to-be-single mentality in recent times. Some couples – like Kate Hudson ’s mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – have failed marriages behind them and know that their commitment is just as strong without a piece of paper while others have simply never wanted to put a ring on it. Here we take a look at celebrities who have chosen an alternative root to society’s marital expectations...
© 2000-2020, HOLA S.L.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!