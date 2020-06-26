While the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio still have plenty of time to change their minds about marriage, Godfather legend Al Pacino, now in his eighties, seems to be set on staying a bachelor. Although when asked if he’d ever marry his then girlfriend Lucila Sola in 2015, he did reply: “I never say never. It’s possible.”

He has three children: Julie Marie (born 1989) whose mother is Jan Tarrant and twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose (born 2001), with actress Beverly D’Angelo.