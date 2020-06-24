Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth for the first two seasons of the critically acclaimed Netflix show The Crown. She portrayed the monarch as she ascends to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, and struggles with her marriage to Prince Philip in the wake of her new role.

Speaking about the show, Claire told Town and Country magazine: “I would hate the idea of her watching it. When you’re playing a real person, you never want to be ghoulish. I don’t want to pick apart a person. I want to invent someone. So I would hate for her to watch it and think I overdramatised anything.”

Claire also played Anne Bolyen, King Henry VIII’s second wife in the BBC adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s prize-winning novels Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies.