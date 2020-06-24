Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The world is fascinated by royalty, so it’s not surprising that their stories, and the tales of their predecessors, have been told time and time again on our screens. Whether through award-winning shows like The Crown, or films that chronicle one particular event like The Queen, interest in the monarchy is shared by some of the best and brightest in Hollywood, who have taken on the challenge of portraying these iconic roles. And with news that Kristen Stewart is take on the iconic role of Princes William and Harry’s mom Princess Diana in an up-coming movie, interest is definitely not waning! Click through our gallery to see which stars played members of the royal family...
