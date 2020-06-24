In the light of the #BlackLivesMatters movement that has been rising up throughout the world since the senseless killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, many have been keen to learn how they can help. And Selena Gomez has taken advantage as her status as one of the most followed on Instagram to provide a platform for Black activists such as Stacey Abrams, Kendrick Sampson and more. Over the course of two weeks, she handed over her Instagram account over to them and ten additional leaders inspiring and educating the masses.

An amazing way to give massive coverage to some important causes, Selena herself thanked everyone for participating, saying: “I am blown away with your knowledge, eagerness to teach and commitment to ensuring Black voices are not silenced...It’s not lost on me how fortunate I am to have this platform and appreciate you all for taking the time to watch, listen and take in the powerful messages and information we’ve been provided over the last two weeks by some of the most inspiring people I’ve come across in my life.”