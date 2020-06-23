When news broke that Hollywood’s most well-liked man and actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus, the world was collectively shaken to it’s core. Since then, stars like Madonna , Pink and Idris Elba have made public announcements stating that they’ve tested positive for the disease. COVID-19 has affected many families across the globe in ways they never anticipated — from Anuel AA ’s difficulties with his grandparents diagnosis to Broadway actor Nick Cordero’s fight for his life as his wife is forced to stand on the sidelines. Below we’ve gathered all the stars who have tested positive for the disease.