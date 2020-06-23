For both Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef , there is nothing more important than their family. On Father‘s Day, they each shared photos of their respective fathers and congratulated them on their day. Ricky published a series of images of his father, Mr. Enrique Martín Negroni, while his partner also did his thing but on Instagram stories.

It was one of the rare occasions in which Jwan shared photos of his father, who is Ricky Martin‘s father-in-law, and a proud grandfather to Matteo, Valentino, Lucía, and little Renn. Although the couple is reserved when it comes to their family, on this occasion, they allowed fans to see a little more, especially Jwan, who tends to be more private since Ricky grew up in the spotlight while forming part of Menudo.