In honor of Father’s Day, Eva Longoria joined the list of celebs who sent heartfelt messages to the special men in their lives. The Desperate Housewives alum took to Instagram to share a slideshow of sweet pictures featuring her husband, José Bastón , with their adorable son, Santiago Enrique. It’s not often that fans get to see “Pepe” in father action, which is why many of them were happy to see the series of adorable snaps.

“Happy Fathers Day to the best husband and Father ever! She wrote. “Our son is so lucky to have you as an example in life. You are the kindest, most amazing, intelligent man there is. I love you Amor de mi vida! Happy Father’s Day!” Some of the pics include José and Santi in matching father-son swimsuits, reading a book, and others simply being on dad duty.

