Fire up the ‘flix! Television has the power to both reflect reality and shape the future. For this reason, it’s so important that every voice is heard on the medium. We couldn’t be happier to see Latinx stories take center stage in mainstream shows like One Day at a Time and Disney’s Diary of a Future President with Selenis Leyva . While there’s always room for more, join us and scroll through to celebrate all the incredible (and binge-worthy) Latinx tales taking over the small screen!
MORE:
Latinx stars under 25 to keep on your radar in 2020
The 13 Latino-focused shows you need to binge on Amazon Prime Video
