Three Mexican-American cousins chase the American dream in this new series based on a digital series of the same name. Gentefied centers on the cousins banding together to keep their grandfather's popular Boyle Heights taco shop in business as the neighborhood becomes more gentrified. Throughout the show's first season, they confront their differences in connection to their community, their heritage and their commitment to the family business, all while navigating larger themes of gentrification and the marginalization of Latinos in America. The show’s popularity has Netflix ordering a season 2.