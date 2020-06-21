Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Vanessa Bryant showered her youngest daughter Capri with love and pixie dust in honor of her milestone first birthday party on Saturday, June 21. The youngest of the Bryant clan turned one on Father’s Day weekend - no doubt an emotional one for the family having lost Kobe and daughter Gianna nearly five months ago. The 38-year-old mom powered through and celebrated her Koko with a lovely birthday bash. From her fairy tale festivities to a meaningful throwback tribute, scroll through to see all the photos marking Capri’s special day!
