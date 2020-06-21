Between the ornate cake castle and her gossamer gown, birthday girl Capri had a celebration fit for a princess. “Happy 1st birthday Capri! We love you so much mamacita,” Vanessa wrote alongside this frothy photo. She then elaborated on her tiny tot’s special cake: “Natalia had the original Disneyland castle, Gianna had the Walt Disney World castle, Bianka had Disney Paris and Capri has the Tokyo Disney Castle cake.” It seems first birthdays warrant Disney castles in the Bryant household!

She thanked Sweet Lady Jane Barkery in L.A. profusely for making the dream come true. “Due to the pandemic we thought our 1st birthday tradition wasn’t going to be possible,” she added.